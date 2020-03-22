Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rihanna, through her nonprofit organization the Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated $5 million toward coronavirus response efforts on a global scale.

The singer-businesswoman launched her foundation in 2012 and named it for her grandparents, and now she will be supporting Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as they continue to battle the pandemic in the U.S., the Caribbean and Africa.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.” said Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, in a statement.

THR adds that the funds provided by the Clara Lionel Foundation will go towards local food banks serving the elderly and other at-risk communities in the U.S.; protective equipment for healthcare and lab workers; establishing (and maintaining) ICUs; distributing respiratory supplies, testing, care and support for native communities and countries such as Haiti and Malawi, and more.

