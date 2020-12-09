Rihanna’s Fenty Skin to Hit Stores December 26

Do you want skin like Rihanna? No problem as Fenty Skin is set to become available in stores from December 26.

Beauty mogul, Rihanna gave the update on her skincare line to her many social media followers and prospective customers, letting them know her latest adventure into the beauty industry will be available later this month.

Rihanna had announced the launch of her Fenty Skin line, months ago, not leaving the men behind as rumoured boyfriend, ASAP Rocky served was model for the line.

Like everything else Rihanna does, we’re almost sure the products are excellent. Can’t wait to get our hands on them.

