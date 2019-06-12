Rihanna’s Fenty Label Set to Launch Pop-Up Shop in New York

Rihanna is coming!

On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer’s newly launched label will host its first-ever U.S. pop-up shop in New York City. The 11-day event will be held on the first two floors of The Webster in SoHo, where customers can expect a one-of-a-kind retailing experience complete with a unique installation. At this time, it’s unclear of RiRi will grace attendees with her presence.

“I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team choose to launch the new FENTY Release with The Webster Soho,” boutique founder/creative director Laure Heriard-Dubreuil said in a press release. “She has an incredible personality, style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman.”

The Webster is located at 29 Greene St. in SoHo. The pop-up will be open from June 19-30. Head to The Webster’s official website to learn more.

And this comes one month after LVMH confirmed Rihanna’s Fenty label, following months of growing speculation. The announcement marked a huge milestone for the luxury conglomerate as well as the singer, as she became the first woman to ever create a label at LVMH and the first woman of color to lead a LVMH maison.

We can’t wait!