Rihanna’s billionaire ex, Hassan Jameel, reacts to breakup

Rihanna’s billionaire ex-boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, has been accused of reaching out to news sites to take down pictures of them together.

The break up which came after three years of dating came as a shock to fans of the sultry songstress and fashion designer.

Founder of Black Sports Online, Robert Littal said the billionaire businessman seems not to be taking the breakup well.

Littal admitted that he is not ready to pick a fight with the billionaire over photos with his ex-girlfriend.

The newsman also said the billionaire’s request to take down the photos was more of a threat than a request.

See his tweets below: