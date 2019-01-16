Rihanna Wears Gorgeous Fenty Shades, Triggering Rumours of an Accessories Line

Rihanna was recently spotted stepping into a club in New York City, wearing futuristic sunglasses. And a quick close up of the frames revealed the brand name, Fenty.

This has stirred the internet, with many people believing that the entrepreneurial singer is set to drop an accessory line.

And this was not all: ardent fans also noticed that she apparently wore two different styles of much-anticipated upcoming collection without anyone even noticing. First, she rocked an oversize visor style that featured studded embellishment, and later she styled her boot pants with a pair of black and silver frames that had Fenty written on the side in bold letters.

We can’t wait!

