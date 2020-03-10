Rihanna Unveils Fenty Beauty House for Her TikTok Fans

Rihanna has taken her Fenty Beauty to the TikTok House in Los Angeles.

This fulfills her vision of providing the “next wave of content creators” with a space and set-up that will assist them in getting their ideas off the ground.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” Rihanna said. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

There were a number of TikTok influencers among those in attendance to experience what the Fenty Beauty House had to offer. In a press release obtained by Harper’s Bazaar, the house features beauty stations, video-ready natural light, and a fully stocked “Make-up Pantry” that will allow for the creation of beauty-focused content with “Fenty Beauty spotlighting their creative excellence along the way.”

Check out the launch below:

Rihanna debuts new TikTok house in Los Angeles: “We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.” pic.twitter.com/OYgnRVMRKC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2020