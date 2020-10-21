Rihanna Tweets Support for Nigeria After the #LekkiTollGateMassacre

Rihanna has taken to her Twitter to share her support for young Nigerians who were reportedly shot at by Nigerian soldiers for protesting police brutality.

Recall that soldiers stormed Lekki Toll Gate, where many Nigerian Youths gathered, under the banner of #EndSARS, to make their voices heard. And it came comes hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

From the videos making rounds on social media, the protesters are seen scampering to safety, with many bleeding from injuries, some reportedly dead. The number of fatalities have yet to be confirmed, but witnesses claim that more than 9 people were killed last night.

Tweeting her support, Rihanna said that her is broken after seeing the videos and images, and she praised those who are steadfast in their protest against oppression. “I’m so proud of your strength,” she said.

See her tweet:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

