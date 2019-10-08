Rihanna to Release 504-Paged Visual Autobiography

Rihanna has taken to her Twitter to announce that she will be releasing her first “visual autobiography,” “Rihanna,” a 504-page book containing more than 1,000 photos documenting her life (many of them never-before-seen).

The book will be published by Phaidon.

“From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur,” reads a press statement for the book, per Page Six.

Rihanna added on Twitter, “I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to @phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! pre-order on https://t.co/XIX4c7zPdI 📚 pic.twitter.com/9aXtjzFDIJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 7, 2019

The large-format edition of book, out Oct. 24, measures 12 5/8 x 16 1/2 inches and weighs 15 pounds, and Page Six added that at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball this year, Cardi B bid on and won the Ultra Luxury Supreme edition, including its 2,000-pound marble pedestal, for $111,000, making her one of 10 people in the world to own it.

Rihanna and Phaidon will host a pre-publication ticketed book party at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on Friday, Oct. 11, with limited tickets available.

