Rihanna to Receive Special Honour at NAACP Image Awards

Congratulations to Rihanna!

The singer-businesswoman will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month, the NAACP announced Tuesday, adding that it had selected the 31-year-old pop star and fashion icon for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.”

Rihanna will receive the award during the Feb. 22 ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET. The show will air live from Pasadena.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Rihanna “epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice” that the organization seeks to highlight.