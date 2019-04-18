Rihanna Thanks Danny Glover for ‘Guava Island’ Film: ‘You are a True Gem’

Rihanna has taken to her Instagram to thank Danny Glover for featuring her in his “Guava Island” film.

Recall that the short film, featuring Danny Glover and Rihanna, was secretly shot in Cuba, and made its debut at Coachella. It has since been garnering positive reviews.

And Rihanna is pleased by the reception.

“Wow! the response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming. So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film! @childishgambino you are a true gem to the culture,” she wrote to him, adding, “I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team!”

She continued, “Thank you for trusting me with this role! It was the greatest experience being in Cuba, phones off, present with life and art! It was humbling! I loved watching every second of it!”

See her post below: