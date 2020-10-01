Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 in New Trailer: Watch!

Rihanna is here to get our money!
The singer-designer has taken to her social media to share the teaser for her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, presented by Amazon Prime Video, to be released online on Oct. 2.
This edition of the most-anticipated collection is expected to be broken down into four major parts, including the Dear Diary and Savage Not Sorry collections, E! News reports, and the star-studded affair featured the likes of Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani and more familiar faces returning to model.
Check out the teaser below:
Tomorrow!!! OCTOBER 2nd!!! Y’all ain’t ready 💁🏿♀️ #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL.2 @PrimeVideo @SavageXFenty @AmazonFashion #SAVAGENOTSORRY https://t.co/XRMxY9v3DH pic.twitter.com/YvRYNxc6I2
— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 1, 2020