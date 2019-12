Rihanna took to her Instagram yesterday to taunt fans who have been waiting for her ninth studio album.

In a new post on Sunday, RiRi hinted at the elusive project. “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she wrote, alongside a clip of a small white dog furiously bobbing its head to House of Pain’s classic hit “Jump Around.”

However, she did not mention a possible release date for the album, and also did not tease any new music.

See the hilarious video below: