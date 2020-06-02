Rihanna Suspends FENTY Business for #BlackOutTuesday: “We Ain’t Selling Shit!”

Rihanna is suspending all FENTY business for the #BlackOutTuesday campaign, which is aimed at bringing attention to the systemic racism in the United States.

Recall that the latest activism began after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the black man’s neck for more than 8 minutes, causing asphyxiation. The gruesome murder led to major protests in the United States, with the President, Donald Trump, threatening war on his own people.

Now, People all over the country are using their platforms to demand change., Also even beyond, like in Nigeria, celebrities are bringing attention to the vile state of affair in Nigeria, including Police brutality.

Which is why Rihanna has suspended her business dealings to add her voice for the call for change.

She tweeted, “We ain’t buying shit!!! and we ain’t selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @FentyOfficial @fentybeauty @SavageXFenty“

