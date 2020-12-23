Rihanna Slammed With Lawsuit for Allegedly Using Song in Without Permission

Rihanna is facing another lawsuit this 2020.

According to TMZ, the singer-designer is being sued for allegedly using a song in an ad for her Fenty Beauty products without the artists’ permission.

Per the outlet, King Khan and Saba Lou, a German father-daughter musical duo, have accused Rihanna’s team of using music from their song “Good Habits (and Bad)” in one of her Instagram posts promoting the cosmetics line without “their blessing, or legal permission, to use the tune.” They claim she “ripped it from a music streaming platform.”

The ad in question allegedly received 3.4 million views. They are now suing Rihanna for damages.

This comes mere months after Rihanna was accused of lifting someone else’s work; designer Selah Marley insinuated that the pop star stole some of her ideas for Rihanna’s fall Savage x Fenty show.

Marley said, per Complex:

“As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous. The first photo is the recent Savage x Fenty show. The other photos are A Primordial Place. What do you think?”

Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, or Savage x Fenty have yet to respond to the new lawsuit.

