Rihanna Shares Sneak Peek of Herself in the Studio: Watch

Rihanna is really planning to drop new music soon.

Yesterday, the singer shared a short video on her Instagram Story of herself in the studio, where she is reportedly working on her new album. While fans couldn’t get full details of the song she’s recording, the singer is heard singing a melody before flipping to a mixing console.

This comes days after Riri caved and revealed when she will be dropping new music in 2019.

“When is album dropping, Robyn,” asked the concerned fan, “Can we have a release date for that.”

To which Rihanna responded with an emphatic: “2019.”

Check out RiRi’s Instagram Story below:

