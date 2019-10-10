Rihanna Says She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Couldn’t Be a Sellout’

Rihanna has confirmed the rumours that she turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

The singer-fashion mogul spoke about this in her Vogue‘s November cover story. Recall that Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 when he took a knee during the National Anthem at NFL games as a form of protest against police brutality and the racial injustices faced by people of color in America.

When asked if she turned down the performing gig in support of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Rihanna responded, “Absolutely.”

“I couldn’t dare do that,” she explained. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization [the NFL] that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

It is worthy to note that after she turned down the halftime show, it was rumoured that Maroon 5 took that slot with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

But now, it has been announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.