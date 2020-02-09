Rihanna

Rihanna Says She Likes to ‘Antagonise’ Fans Who Want Her Next Album

Rihanna had so much fun dragging her fans who have been demanding for her 9th studio album.

The drama happened during the Friday night launch event for her Fenty 2-20 collection in NYC where she was asked, yet again, when we could expect her long-awaited ninth studio album. The 31-year-old artist remained tight-lipped, of course, and admitted she enjoyed taunting her fans by keeping them in the dark.

“Dot. Dot. Dot. To be continued,” she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about an album release date. “I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back.”

Rihanna hasn’t released a proper project since 2016’s AntiSince then, her fans have relentlessly questioned her about new music, flooding her comments section with messages like, “Where’s the album?” and “New music, please.” Rihanna is clearly over it, as she has responded to some of the comments with some mild shade.

