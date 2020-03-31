Rihanna Reveals She’ll Probably Have Three Kids in Ten Years

Rihanna has not ruled out the possibility of having children in the future.

The legendary singer-designer is the latest cover star for British Vogue, where she was asked, among other things, about her life long goals.

See the excerpts from the interview:

When I ask her where she sees herself in 10 years, she says, in a distinctively Bajan tone of disbelief, “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient.” She playfully ignores my outrage (I’m almost 40 myself) at this idea. “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

And will she do this alone?

“Hell, yeah,” comes the unequivocal response. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Read it up here at Vogue.