Rihanna Reportedly ‘Healing Quickly’ After Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna’s rep has said that the legendary singer is healing after a slight electric scooter accident.

Concerns about her rose over the weekend after she was photographed with bruises on her face on Friday near Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. As expected, social media was set aflame, with many people wondering if the injury was as a result of domestic violence.

Wtf happened to Rihanna’s face, who beat her like that, WTF IS GOING ON — TOPTIERA$H (@TopTierAsh) September 5, 2020

For everyone who is wondering what happened with Rihanna: -pictures show her getting in a car with bruises on her face -they don’t appear to be old, since the guy seen in the pics is wearing a mask No, I will not be tweeting the pictures. Please, do not reply with them. — catherine 🛸 (@folkloretrack14) September 5, 2020

But her rep quickly shut it down.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

Rihanna had yet to address this as at press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

