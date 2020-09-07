Rihanna Reportedly ‘Healing Quickly’ After Electric Scooter Accident

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Rihanna Reportedly ‘Healing Quickly’ After Electric Scooter Accident

Rihanna’s rep has said that the legendary singer is healing after a slight electric scooter accident.

Concerns about her rose over the weekend after she was photographed with bruises on her face on Friday near Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. As expected, social media was set aflame, with many people wondering if the injury was as a result of domestic violence.

But her rep quickly shut it down.

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

Rihanna had yet to address this as at press time.

Related Posts

Teddy A and Bambam Celebrate First Year Tradversary

September 7, 2020

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife tells Why She Needs $2 Million in Monthly Spousal Support

September 7, 2020

Bobrisky Offers Erica Nlewedim A Whopping Sum of N1 Million

September 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply