Rihanna Replies Fans Who Are Asking for the Album: “I Lost It”

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Rihanna Replies Fans Who Are Asking for the Album: “I Lost It”

Rihanna had a hilarious response for folks who won’t let her have peace.

Recent drama started after she posted on her Instagram and fans flooded her page with questions about the missing album (her last project was Anti, which was released in 2016).

Asked where the album was, she replied a fan: “I lost it.”

And when one of them, perhaps exasperatingly, said: “Don’t drop dat album,” the singer directed every other person to that comment: “Navy,” she said, referring to her fan base, “This [is] who to blame. Right here. Look.”

Check out the exchange below:

Related Posts

Son of Music Boss Andre Harrell Mourns Him: “You’re Still My Superhero”

May 14, 2020

Ariana Grande is Also Waiting for Rihanna’s New Album: ‘I Want It So Bad’

May 14, 2020

Are you Ready? Banky W and Adesua Etomi Hit the Studio Together

May 14, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *