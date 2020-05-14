Rihanna Replies Fans Who Are Asking for the Album: “I Lost It”

Rihanna had a hilarious response for folks who won’t let her have peace.

Recent drama started after she posted on her Instagram and fans flooded her page with questions about the missing album (her last project was Anti, which was released in 2016).

Asked where the album was, she replied a fan: “I lost it.”

And when one of them, perhaps exasperatingly, said: “Don’t drop dat album,” the singer directed every other person to that comment: “Navy,” she said, referring to her fan base, “This [is] who to blame. Right here. Look.”

Check out the exchange below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

