Rihanna Mourns George Floyd: “I Can’t Shake This!”

Rihanna has joined the list of stars who have spoken out following the gruesome murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

In her heartfelt post, the singer revealed that she has been struggling since seeing the shocking video of Floyd’s murder, adding that she has had to stay away from social media just to stay sane.

She wrote:

For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd#AhmaudArbery#BreonnaTaylor

See her post below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

