Rihanna Gives SZA a Fenty Beauty Gift Card After Sephora Racist Incident

Rihanna has given fans more reasons to love her.

Yesterday, the entrepreneurial singer gave SZA a Fenty Beauty gift card after her profiling incident at a Calabasas Sephora shop.

Recall that in late April, SZA took to Twitter claiming a store employee had called security to ensure she didn’t steal any products. The TDE singer wrote: “Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut.”

Rihanna, who launched the Fenty cosmetics line in 2017, apparently caught wind of the incident and sent SZA a gift card along with a handwritten note. “Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!” it read. “One love.”

SZA posted the gift on her Instagram stories with the caption “Tanks queen!”

See it below:

Read about the incident here.

