Rihanna, Drake spotted at New York event days after split from billionaire boyfriend

Days after her split from Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel, music superstar Rihanna was spotted at the Yams Day celebration in New York City with fellow artiste and rumoured lover, Drake.

The pair were filmed standing close to each other at the event.

It is not clear if Drake and Rihanna arrived or left the event together, but the pair were later seen posing for photos with the same fan.

The two who were reported to have been dating on and off through 2016, might have rekindled their romance, but a source told Page Six that they were ‘not dating.’

Watch video below:

E vamos de torta de climão! Rihanna e Drake foram flagrados na mesma seção durante o show do A$ap Rocky, ontem em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/fEuiz3aPla — Rihanna Navy Brasil (@RNavyBrazil) January 18, 2020