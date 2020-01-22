Rihanna, Drake spotted at New York event days after split from billionaire boyfriend

emmanuelCelebrityNo Comment on Rihanna, Drake spotted at New York event days after split from billionaire boyfriend

Days after her split from Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jameel, music superstar Rihanna was spotted at the Yams Day celebration in New York City with fellow artiste and rumoured lover, Drake.

The pair were filmed standing close to each other at the event.

It is not clear if Drake and Rihanna arrived or left the event together, but the pair were later seen posing for photos with the same fan.

The two who were reported to have been dating on and off through 2016, might have rekindled their romance, but a source told Page Six that they were ‘not dating.’

Watch video below:

,

Related Posts

‘Chioma hung around Peruzzi’s bedroom’ – Kemi Olunloyo

January 22, 2020

Rihanna’s billionaire ex, Hassan Jameel, reacts to breakup

January 22, 2020

Actress Moyo Lawal addresses nudity in open letter to God

January 22, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *