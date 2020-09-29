Rihanna Drags Fan Who Said Wearing Sunscreen Should be Seasonal

Rihanna has educated a fan who hopped into her comment session to claim that wearing sunscreen should be a seasonal thing.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!” Rihanna has captioned an awesome new photo of herself, adding, “@fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

And while many people loved her post, one fan responded: “it’s winter now,” to which Rihanna replied with: “It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue.”

Check out the exchange below:

If Rihanna said “but continue” to me I would turn into dust on the spot pic.twitter.com/2Vz7CSSLyf — notagainben (@NotAgainBen) September 27, 2020

