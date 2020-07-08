Rihanna

Rihanna Donates 4000 Tablets to School children in Barbados

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Rihanna Donates 4000 Tablets to School children in Barbados

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has expressed gratitude to Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation for the magnanimous gift of 4000 tablets to Barbadian school children.

Rihanna who is an ambassador of her native island, made the donation together with Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey’s  Start Small Foundation.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Prime Minister Mottley expressed her thanks for the investment in education and wrote;

“I want to thank our own Ambassador Fenty and her Clara Lionel Foundation as well as Jack Dorsey’s Start Small Foundation for coming together and donating 4,000 tablets to Barbadian school children. @badgalriri @claralionelfdn”.

, , , , ,

Related Posts

The Cutest 3-Year-Olds, Check Out Nathan and Nadia Okoye’s Birthday Shoot

July 8, 2020

Veteran Actor, Pa. James Allegedly Receives House Gift from Funke Akindele After Flood Overran His Apartment

July 8, 2020

Chrissy Teigen’s Epic Clapback at This Troll is Reason Why She’s Crowned Queen of the Internet

July 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply