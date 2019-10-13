Rihanna Celebrates Her Visual Autobiography

Congratulations to Rihanna!

The fashion icon-singer celebrated her book launch yesterday in New York at the Guggenheim Museum.

THR reports that the phones of the guests at the book launch were tucked away in locked pouches, and the guests spent the duration of the evening perusing sample copies of the new book, Rihanna (Phaidon, $150), a 504-page visual autobiography featuring 1,050 color photographs and eleven special inserts that ships on Oct 24.

The party marked the culmination of a five-year project that Rihanna managed to complete while working on her music (she has been teasing a ninth album and exploration of a tenth) and her multiple brands (Fenty Beauty, Fenty, Savage x Fenty) and more.

Check out a snapshot of it below:

We can’t wait for its arrival!