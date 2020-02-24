Rihanna Calls for Unity at NAACP Image Awards: Check Out Her Speech

Over the weekend, Rihanna took the stage to receive the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

The singer-businesswoman was honoured for all efforts in the community, including raising millions of dollars for disaster relief, and she used her speech to call for unity in the country.

And during her speech, she spoke about the importance of unity.

She said: “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasize that enough. We can’t let the de-sensitivity seep in. The, ‘If it’s your problem, then it’s not mine; it’s a woman’s problem; it’s a black people problem; it’s a poor people problem.’”

Watch her speech below:

"We can only fix this world together, we can't do it divided," Rihanna says, accepting the President's Award at the #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/uvcrvQQGT2 — Variety (@Variety) February 23, 2020