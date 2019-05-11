Rihanna Brings Fenty Fashion Line to LVMH

Congratulations to Rihanna!

According to the New York Times, the pop superstar will bring her Fenty fashion brand to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the largest global luxury group. And this will make her the first woman to launch an original line at LVMH and the first woman of colour at the top of LVMH.

Also, her company Fenty becomes the first new house the institution has established since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Billboard adds that the news that the two icons were entering a partnership was first leaked back in January by sources who said that they were having “secret discussions” to open a luxury house. Early reports speculated the brand would include “ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories,” and the reality is not far off: According to the Times, the relaunched Fenty features those items and is “centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision.”

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in the statement. “Mr. [Bernard] Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Check out Rihanna’s post about the deal below: