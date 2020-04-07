Rihanna Breaks JAY-Z and Beatles Top 40 Hot 100 Record

Congratulations to Rihanna!

According to Chart Data, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It” has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 23 on the chart. The song, which is featured on PND’s new PARTYMOBILE album, has Rihanna’s first feature in nearly four years. Also, the track’s early success gives the songstress 51 Top 40 hits pushing her past The Beatles.

This milestone pushes her past her mentor JAY-Z who also has 50 Top 40 hits, making her just the tenth artist in history to have more than 50 top 40 singles.

See the tweets below;

.@rihanna has now earned more top 40 hits on the Hot 100 than The Beatles and Jay-Z, becoming just the tenth artist in history to earn over 50 top 40 entries. — chart data (@chartdata) April 6, 2020