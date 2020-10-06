Rihanna Apologises to Muslims for Use of Sacred Verses During Fashion Show

Rihanna has issued a public apology to the Muslim community for a honest yet careless mistake on her part.

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram page to release a statement after she was called out for using a song selection containing sacred Islamic verses during the SavageXFenty fashion show.

Rihanna who disclosed that she would never take any issue regarding God or religion with levity wrote;

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive on our savage X fenty show.

“I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters and I’m incredibly disheartened by this. I do not play with any kind of disrespect towards God or any religion and therefore, the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!

“Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding. Rih”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

