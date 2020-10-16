Rihanna Announces Limited Edition of New Stunna and Glossbomb Products

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Rihanna Announces Limited Edition of New Stunna and Glossbomb Products

Rihanna and her company, Fenty Beauty, continue to wax stronger.

The singer-businesswoman took to her Twitter yesterday to announce the limited edition of her new products–the Stunna and the Glossbomb lip gloss.

And this comes days after the controversial Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, presented by Amazon Prime Video, which drew the ire of the Muslim community because of the lyrics used in the presentation.

However, Rihanna continues to shine.

Check her out!

Related Posts

Ronke Raji Retraces Her Steps and Apologises After #EndSARS Gaffe

October 16, 2020

Print and a High Ponytail Has Khloe Kardashian Out of F*cks to Give

October 16, 2020

Ronke Raji Deactivates Her Twitter After Nigerians Dragged Over #EndSARS Comments

October 14, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply