Rihanna and Rapper A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Dating

The Sun is reporting that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now dating.

Per the outlet, the duo began getting close in New York City recently. “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” a source told the outlet. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

The source added, “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.”

This comes mere weeks after the Fenty mogul split with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper, 31, previously dated Kendall Jenner.

