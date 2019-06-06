Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Spotted With His Family in Italy: Photos

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel continue to spend the best time of their lives, despite the breakup rumour surrounding their relationship.

Shortly after another rumour surfaced that the duo had parted ways, TSR obtained new photos of the couple spending the day with his family in Italy.

“The love birds were spotted in Capri, Italy living their BEST life as they grabbed food by the water,” the report said, adding that the “most interesting thing is it looks like Rih is not only kickin’ it with Hassan but his family seems to really like her too! In the pics you can see them grabbing some lunch before they all head out on a boat ride to a private location.”

