Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are Reportedly Over After Three Years of Dating

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel reportedly are no longer together.
According to sources which claimed to be close to the duo, their relationship packed up after three years, although details of their breakup were never made public.
Also, the duo have not been seen in the public for a while now, and The Shade Room adds that this comes after Rihanna “was spotted backstage at ASAP Rocky’s concert a few months back (without Hassan) and was even at an invite-only party with her former boo Drake.”
Check out the report below:
#TSRBreakUps: #Roommates, @USWeekly is reporting that our good sis #Rih is back on the market. 👀👀 Apparently, a source close to her revealed that she and her billionaire boo #HassanJameel have called it quits after 3 years of dating. _________ Now, there’s no official word from either #Rihanna or #Hassan BUT we haven’t seen the couple together in a while. 🧐 Though they’ve always been good about staying low-key, we’ve caught them together on a few occasions. The source didn’t reveal why the pair reportedly broke up. But, the news comes at an interesting time, Rih was spotted backstage at #ASAPRocky’s concert a few months back (without Hassan) and was even at an invite-only party with her former boo #Drake (without Hassan). She could just be working on collabs for her long awaited album though 🧐. Either way, we’ll get back to y’all with some receipts!