Rihanna and Danny Glover’s ‘Guava Island’ is Finally Here: Stream

Guava Island is finally here, many months after the speculation about its production began.

The short film, featuring Danny Glover and Rihanna, was secretly shot in Cuba, and it is already sparking lots of conversation following its debut at Coachella.

For fans who didn’t get the chance to see the exclusive premiere on the festival grounds or via YouTube’s Coachella livestream on Friday night, you can now stream the film on Amazon Prime.

Many fans on Twitter are disappointed that Rihanna didn’t sing in the film. However, many also applaud Glover’s genius.

“On Guava Island, a local musician is determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy,” the trailer’s description says.

It was written by Glover’s brother Stephen and directed by Hiro Murai.