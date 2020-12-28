Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Reportedly Spent Christmas Together in Barbados

Although Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have yet to confirm their relationship, the rumoured couple was spotted holding hands this week in the singer’s home country of Barbados.

Rocky reportedly landed on the island Wednesday, and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with Rihanna and her loved ones.

“Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday,” a source told People magazine. “ASAP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna’s family.”

Recall that the rumour of their romance has been swirling for years, but things reached a head over the last month after they were seen together multiple times in New York City. Insiders claim the two have always had a flirtatious relationship, but chose to finally make things official over the summer.

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” a source told People magazine earlier this month. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it … They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. they both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up … Rihanna seems very happy dating ASAP.”

