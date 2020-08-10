Rick Ross Shows Off his Impressive Car Garage as He Takes Dwyane Wade on a Tour of His Home

Rick Ross has an impressive car collection and let us in on it during a tour of his home.

The rapper and CEO of record label, Maybach Music Group who is living his best life, took his friend and former LA Lakers basketballer, Dwyane Wade on a tour of his palatial mansion, not leaving out his garage.

Rick Ross who owns several businesses has upped his collection of red antique Chevrolets cars, with his ownership of these beauties numbering to about five, ranging from the 1960 model to the 1980 model.

He also showed off his graffiti wall dedicated to basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and others.

Check out videos of his collection below.

