Richard Mofe Damijo recently shared a post in which he talked about being raised to share the same responsibility with his female relatives, like doing dishes and participating in other domestic chores.

Per the actor, this attitude has helped in shaping who he has become: a man who in gender equality.

He said:

“Being an only child, I was raised by my Mom to do all chores, so the issue of only the wife (woman) should cook, clean, wash might be alien to me but I know it is not to most men, which is why today I join my voice to the #HeForShe campaign and remind our men that #GenderEquality is not just in the workplace but at home. We can find a good balance between office work and house chores, especially during this lockdown period.

While many of his fans agreed with him, some of the openly spoke about their qualms with the movement. And the actor schooled one of the dissenters.

See the exchange belo:

