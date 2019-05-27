Richard Mofe-Damijo Rants About What Women Choose to Do With Their Bodies

Richard Mofe-Damijo has taken to his Instagram to write a long letter in which he questioned the choices women make.

Posting on his page, the actor talked about women who choose to alter their bodies, claiming that their decisions were born out of insecurities, which is he is so sure about because he has “been there and done that.”

“I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy,” he said.

He continued, “Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama.”

And he also threw some jab at men who show of their wealth on Instagram, “A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth, I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote post a picture of his “machines” or of him “chilling in his private jet,” he said.

This is not the first time he will be questioning the choices people make. Will he ever stop? We guess not.

See his post below: