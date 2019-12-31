Richard Mofe-Damijo & Jumobi Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife Jumobi!

The legendary actor took to this Instagram recently to announce their 19th wedding anniversary in a heartwarming post in which he reaffirmed his love for Jumobi.

“19 years and counting…. and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you, sweetie!” he said in one post, and in another post, he added: “19 years nor be beans o. Love you Abk for loving me through it all and making me a better man.”

Check out his post below: