Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary with Wife, Jumobi

It’s the 20th wedding anniversary of Richard Mofe-Damijo and his beautiful wife, Jumobi on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

The ace Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to post an anniversary message, stating that 20 years of marriage is no joke.

Richard Mofe-Damijo also revealed the secret of his successful and long lasting marriage to be God who has always been the centre of the union.

“It’s our 20 years anniversary! Hmmm, like they say, 20 years nor be beans o! At the centre of it all, it has been God! Thankful, Grateful, Blessed, Graced!”.

