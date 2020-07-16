Richard Lawson Shares Amazing Transformation Within Three Months

Richard Lawson has put in the work to get his sexy back.
The actor and step father to Beyonce and Solange Knowles, showed off his amazing weight loss from 270lbs to a whooping 218lbs just within the space of three months.
In the Instagram post where he shared side by side before and after pictures, Lawson stated that he always made excuses for his weight in the past and didn’t realise how big he had gotten until he saw a friend who had lost 50lbs look 30 years younger.
Richard Lawson noted that he is just 3lbs shy of his goal weight but the difference to his spirit and energy has been amazing and yes, he’s done avoiding mirrors.
See transformation below.
View this post on Instagram
On March 4th I weighed 270lbs. I didn’t realize that I was as big as I was for as long as I was. I always found some way to justify it until I saw a friend of mine lose 50lbs and looked 30 years younger. I decided that it was time for me to live up to a truth that I didn’t even realize that I was avoiding, so I put the work in and this is the result. I now weigh 218lbs, 3 more to go until my goal weight I can’t tell you the difference it makes in my spirit, in my heart and soul and my energy, I no longer have to avoid mirrors and now I can wear things that I haven’t been able to wear in years, time for a new wardrobe and a lifestyle change. Losing weight can be expensive. #goals #weightloss #health #motivation #myweightlossjourney