Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Welcome Second Child

Congratulations to Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva!

According to Hola! magazine, the couple welcomed their second child together –another baby boy, and this comes one year after their first child, Alexander, was born.

Gere and Silva discreetly married in April 2018 after dating for four years.

The iconic actor was previosuly married to Cindy Crawford from 1991-1995 and to Carey Lowell from 2002-2016. Gere and Lowell share a 20-year-old son, Homer.

Silva was previously married to Govind Friedland. They share a son, Albert, THR confirms.

