Rich kids of Beverly Hills Star, Morgan Stewart Announces Engagement to Dr Phil’s Son

Morgan Stewart is engaged to Jordan McGraw after only seven months of dating.

The E! Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host shared the news via her Instagram page on July 4.

Sharing a picture of herself in a bathing suit with an ample view of the massive rock on her finger, the ‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ star who was previously married to fellow castmate, Brendan Fitzpatrick, captioned the picture, “Fireworks”.

Her new fiance, Jordan, also shared the news of his engagement on social media.

Dr Phil said to be thrilled at the news as he excitedly welcomed his daughter-in-law to be into the family.

“Morgan Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!, he wrote.

