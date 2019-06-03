Ric Flair Says His Recent $1.8m Surgery Added 25 Years to His Life

Ric Flair is not ready to get old anytime soon.

The wrestling champ apparently is feeling great after his recent $1.8 million surgery, as reported by Complex. In a new video, the Nature Boy thanked his friends, family, and fans for their support.

“I want to first of all apologize for not getting back to y’all sooner. Certainly appreciate all the support,” Flair began. “Thank you to my beautiful family, to all my friends, to all the doctors, nurses, everybody that brought me back again. It’s a miracle again. It’s a $1.8 million tune-up on the Nature Boy!”

The WWE Hall of Famer then went on to list some of his friends that supported him, including Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Offset. Flair then explained that he still has goals he wants to achieve and won’t give up on life.

“I’m not going to act like my age,” Flair continued. “I’m up, I’m well, and I’m just starting to tell my story.”

Flair also noted that the procedure was done to implant a pacemaker. Despite his recent health scares, Flair is still pretty confident that he’ll be around for a while.

“I feel great,” he said. “The prognosis is I could live to be 95.”