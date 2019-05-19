Ribery, Robben Bow Out with Fairytale Goals as Bayern Clinch Seventh Straight Bundesliga Title

Veterans Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both scored fairytale goals in their final game for Bayern Munich as the club won their seventh successive Bundesliga title.

Bayern needed a win against Eintracht Frankfurt to wrap up the Bundesliga title – and did it in emphatic fashion, winning 5-1 at a saturated Allianz Arena.

Both players started on the bench but were introduced by Niko Kovac with the game all but sealed at 3-1.

Ribery scored a trademark goal, picking up the ball on the left before beating two men and scoring an audacious chip past Kevin Trapp.

Five minutes later Robben was in on the act, coming alive in the box to tap in a David Alaba cross from a yard out.

In the stands, fans – including supermodel Heidi Klum – waved away two of Bayern’s best ever.

Robben and Ribery embraced in an emotional cuddle as they waved at the place that had been home for a decade.

Ahead of kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt, which could see Bayern win the Bundesliga for the seventh season in a row, a tribute video was showed on the big screens.

Among their many goals was a flashback to the pair’s finest moment – winning the 2013 Champions League against rivals Borussia Dortmund to accomplish the first German treble.

Robben, who scored in that game at Wembley, could then be seen embracing Ribery on the pitch, with the pair looking very emotional.

Fans at Bayern’s Sudkurve, where the most hardcore supporters sit, unfurled a banner that said ‘Servus & Danke’.

‘Goodbye and thanks’ in English.

Their team-mates also clapped the pair onto the pitch as they arrived, while sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, president Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge presented them with special pictures.