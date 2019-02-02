Ribadu Defends Nigeriens at APC Rally as PDP Kicks

Nuhu Ribadu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the presence of governors from the Niger Republic at the party’s presidential campaign in Kano State does not violate the laws of the land.

Ribadu, who is the Director of Field Operations for the APC Campaign Council, noted that Nigeria operates a free movement policy.

“This is a free country; it is the constitutional right of everybody to be where he wants to be,” the APC chieftain said in a chat with reporters in Abuja Friday.

“You have no right to contain anybody from doing what he wants to do.”

“People from West Africa are free to move into Nigeria. We have a protocol; we have an agreement that you don’t need a visa to come to Nigeria if you are from West Africa.”

Ribadu insisted that the governors from the Niger Republic were only supporting President Muhammadu Buhari because they believed in him.

“For sure, I know they (the Nigeriens) don’t have to vote. They are not going to vote on that day,” the APC chieftain said.

“But for you as a free human being, as a free West African, as a free African, believing in somebody who has done extremely well; to decide to come and identify yourself with what you believe in, I don’t think there is any crime committed.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the action of the APC and accused the ruling party of renting a crowd of strangers for the rally.

The opposition party also accused President Buhari and the APC of compromising the nation’s territorial integrity, noting that its action indicated grave danger to national security and the sanctity of the electoral process.

“President Buhari and the APC, in their desperation have compromised our territorial integrity as a nation and this portends grave danger to our national security and the sanctity of our electoral process,” PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan alleged.

“For a nation contending with insurgency and banditry, the involvement of mercenaries from neighbouring countries in the APC rally must be condemned by all and sundry.

“This is particularly against the backdrop of claims by President Buhari that killer herdsmen ravaging our nation are mercenaries who are infiltrating from the Sahel region.”

He further stated that: “The APC and the Buhari Presidency must immediately explain the roles being played by Issa Moussa, Governor of Zinder and his counterpart from Maradi, Zakiri Umar both of the Niger Republic, who were sighted decked in the attires and official logos of the APC, in our political affairs.”