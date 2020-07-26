Rhythm FM’s OAP, Adeola ‘Phoenix’ Osinuga is Dead

Rhythm FM’s OAP, Adeola Osinuga aka Phoenix Osinuga is dead.

The mother of one who was married to late singer Nomoreloss died after a long battle with  fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a rheumatic condition characterised by muscular or musculoskeletal pain with stiffness and localized tenderness at specific points on the body.

Phoenix Osinuga and Nomoreloss got married on 2008 mad welcomed their only child, a daughter in 2011.

Nomoreloss also died in 2016 after suffering a bout of pneumonia.

May her soul rest in peace.

