RHOA Star, Sheree Whitfield, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Sheree Whitfield has revealed that she tested positive for Covid-19. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made this known via her Instagram page.

In the video she posted, Whitfield revealed that she has been self-quarantining in the last one and a half weeks and is feeling much better than she initially felt.

She noted that her absence in some spaces was as a result of dealing with the aftermath of contracting the virus.

Sheree Whitfield stated that she was available to anyone who has questions about the disease and urged folks to stay safe.

We wish her a speedy and full recovery.

