RevolutionNow: ‘Why Protesters were Dispersed’ – Police

The Nigerian Police Force Monday said the #RevolutionNow protesters were dispersed because they didn’t get permission from the police before staging a protest.

“There gathering is unlawful, an unlawful gathering is meant to be dispersed,” the Area Commander, Area C, ACP Tijani Fatai said on Monday.

“There is not going to be any protest nobody contacted the police whether peaceful or not they were not permitted to protest.”

Members of the movement had converged at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos on Monday to demand the release of Omoyele Sowore but they were forcefully dispersed by soldiers and policemen.

Tijani insisted that the police had been mandated to stop the protest from holding and that was why armed security operatives barricade the National Stadium where protesters were gathering.

Sowore’s arrest came after he called for a massive protest against the Nigerian government.

There has been widespread condemnation following his arrest, with many Nigerians calling for his immediate release.